FILE PHOTO: Leading Sudanese opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, who was overthrown in 1989 in a bloodless coup by army officer Omar Hassan al-Bashir, talks during an interview with Reuters in Khartoum, Sudan, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

November 26, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has died in hospital in the United Arab Emirates after being infected with coronavirus, family sources said early on Thursday.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that bought former president Omar al-Bashir to power.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese)

