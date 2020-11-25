https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/suit-threatened-school-wont-let-student-class-pushing-anti-white-racism/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A charter school in Nevada has rebuffed a student trying to opt out of a mandatory class that promotes discrimination against whites, according to his mother.

Gabrielle Clark’s lawyer warned Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus in a letter last week that the school was violating mother and son’s constitutional rights and creating a “hostile and divisive educational environment.”

It also claimed Superintendent Steve Popper “doubled down and retaliated” against Clark and her son “on multiple occasions” after they sought an accommodation.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

