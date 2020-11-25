https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/tell-the-commies-to-shove-it-johnny-joey-jones-drops-a-reality-check-on-those-trying-to-control-your-thanksgiving/

As we’ve seen in the past several days, many government officials haven’t been shy in issuing warnings, lectures and threats about Thanksgiving gatherings (even though many of these same people said nothing about mass gatherings called protests over the summer).

On the other side of the coin, we have people like wounded veteran Johnny “Joey” Jones who has some choice words for those trying to control what you do on Thanksgiving:

No translation necessary for that one.

Ditto!

