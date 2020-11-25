https://hannity.com/media-room/thanksgiving-crackdown-maryland-to-deploy-high-visibility-covid-compliance-units-during-holidays/

Maryland, New York, California, and other states are issuing severe CoVID crackdowns during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend; even deploying “High Visibility Compliance Units” and curfews to slow the spread of the disease.

“These are the most dangerous moments since the first days of this pandemic. It’s not too late to turn things around, but time is running out,” said the Mayor of Los Angeles.

We’re asking everyone to cancel non-essential travel. If you must travel, travelers arriving at LAX or Van Nuys Airport from another state or country will be required, starting tomorrow, to fill out an online form to acknowledge California’s recommended 14-day self-quarantine. https://t.co/FEMThw4OnX — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 24, 2020

Law enforcement will be stepping up efforts to enforce this #COVID19 safety plan. They will issue citations and fines, and possibly undertake regulatory actions for repeat offenders. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 23, 2020

“With the new surge of #COVID19 intensifying in Maryland and across the nation, today I announced a wide-scale compliance, education, and enforcement operation to help stop the virus and keep Maryland open for business,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, @MDSP is expanding its COVID-19 Compliance and Coordination Center and deploying High Visibility Compliance Units across the state. This operation will continue throughout the holiday season.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

HOLIDAY CANCELED? Chicago Mayor Tells Residents ‘Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving Plans’ posted by Hannity Staff – 11.12.20 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged residents in the nation’s third largest city to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans” as her region struggles to contain the growing CoVID pandemic. “A Stay-at-Home Advisory for Chicago will go into effect on Monday, November 16th at 6:00am,” writes the Mayor. EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020 – Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020 “Stay home unless for essential reasons – Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with – Avoid non-essential travel – Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans,” posted Lightfoot on Twitter. CHICAGO CHAOS: Violent Weekend Leaves 47 People Shot, At Least 5 Dead in 48 Hours posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Residents in Chicago witnessed another violent 48 hours during the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday, with gun crimes leaving 47 people shot and at least five dead in the nation’s third largest metropolis. “Authorities in Chicago said Sunday that shootings this weekend across the city involved at least 47 victims, including five who died,” reports Fox News. “There were six people shot on Saturday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham, according to ABC7Chicago.” “The report said that the city has already had more murders than in 2016, a violent year. The report pointed out that in April, one of the goals of the city’s police force was to keep the number of homicides below 300,” adds Fox. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot routinely blames her city’s violent crime wave on gun laws in nearby states like Indiana. Read the full report at Fox News.

