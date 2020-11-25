http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fYhrncPfQ70/

After a rash of positive cases among Ravens players and staff, the NFL has decided to move the much anticipated Thanksgiving matchup between the Steelers and the Ravens, to Sunday afternoon.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported the move on Wednesday afternoon:

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the NFL’s decision:

From NFL Now: The #Steelers and #Ravens will now play on Sunday night. Why? 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/bmFoHeaeKB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

Over the last week, the Ravens have reported at least nine positive cases to players and staff, with additional members of the organization expected to test positive as well. However, the NFL did not decide to postpone the game due to a competitive disadvantage for Baltimore. Instead, the NFL decided to postpone the game until Sunday night to conduct a more thorough contact tracing effort which might reveal the extent of the outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

