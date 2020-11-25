https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/11/25/the-morning-briefing-idiot-democrats-think-theres-some-kumbaya-on-the-way-n1170634
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: One Shot and Killed at Dueling Black Lives Matter and Pro-Police Protests in Denver
October 10, 2020
Gavin Newsom's Brilliant Plan to Create More Energy Shortages
September 27, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy