Charlotte, NC — On Tuesday, Joe Biden continued to name those who may fill roles in his cabinet if he assumes the presidency in January. Tuesday brought interesting names to fill key positions of national security. He focused on the secretary of State, Homeland Security secretary, director of national intelligence, Ambassador to the United Nations, and national security advisor.

In his comments, Biden spoke highly of each individual. Calling many of them friends. Many of them were part of the Obama administration in a variety of roles. You can see Biden’s comments below.

We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy – I need a team that's ready on day one. Tune in as I introduce key members of that team for the first time.

While Biden has said that these people will have the best interest of the country in mind, is that really the case? With each nomination, it seems that Biden is building Obama 2.0, an administration that allowed him and his family to profit millions through corrupt schemes.

Take, for example, the nomination of Antony Blinken for the secretary of State role. As he made his comments, Biden said that these nominations would tell the world that America was back, ready to take the seat at the head of the table and lead. He said that these nominations were made to draw close to our allies, not push them away.

Except it looks like those nominations are simply to continue the same corruption as before. The NY Post reports that Blinken was involved in the Hunter Biden situation, taking several meetings with Hunter as part of his position at Burisma. So does this mean we should expect another quid pro quo from Joe?

Perhaps you don’t like the international portion of this corruption, so we can bring this back closer home. Alejandro Mayorkas was nominated as the Homeland Security secretary. He should be one filled with controversy from the progressive left.

Mayorkas was a member of the Obama administration, leading the USCIS from 2009-2013. He then moved to Deputy Homeland Security Director. He was the one who spoke and responded to much of the information about the unaccompanied minors that were crossing the border.

Those were the same minors that Obama built cages for. Yes, Obama built the cages, and it has been fact-checked by multiple outlets. Even left-wing outlet The Washington Post admits that the cages that the left loves to talk about were built by Obama.

Or we can talk about Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Greenfield, who was nominated for Ambassador to the United Nations, is an outspoken gun control advocate. She has multiple posts on social media, where she supported the racial division as part of the riots across the United States.

She also supported several initiatives of the communist squad members of the Democratic party. Black Lives Matter supporters everywhere became excited with her nomination because they realize the radical that she really is.

As you can see, Biden is not focused on building any type of trust in the United States. Biden is building a potential cabinet that will further destroy and tear apart the United States. His potential cabinet will continue to further the progressive movement, failing to uphold US laws and order.

To be honest, Biden is building another administration, just like the Obama administration, that will allow him to continue his corrupt practices. While the progressives get their way in the Biden administration, Biden and his family will be focusing on who is purchasing the yacht for next year’s family vacation.

