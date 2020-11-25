https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-oregon-gov-says-disinvite-boyfriend-uncle-aunt-best-friend-niece-from-thanksgiving/
THIS IS REAL: Oregon Gov Says Disinvite ‘Boyfriend, Uncle, Aunt, Best Friend, Niece’ from Thanksgiving
Oregon Governor Kate Brown urged all residents to “keep it small” this Thanksgiving; telling citizens in her state to “disinvite your boyfriends, uncles, aunts, best friends, and nieces” from the annual meal.
The post THIS IS REAL: Oregon Gov Says Disinvite ‘Boyfriend, Uncle, Aunt, Best Friend, Niece’ from Thanksgiving appeared first on Sean Hannity.