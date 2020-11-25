https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/this-is-wild-watch-president-trump-calls-into-pa-lawmakers-meeting-about-allegations-of-election-fraud/

A judge in Pennsylvania has for now halted the process of certifying the presidential election in Pennsylvania:

NEWS: Pennsylvania judge blocks state from certifying election results in presidential and all other races.@EpochTimes Source: https://t.co/KD2QqGFCPj pic.twitter.com/sP7hecZnjr — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 25, 2020

Pennsylvania state judge sides with GOP, halting election certification https://t.co/3x8mVCwql0 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in that state’s Senate are hearing from Trump’s legal team today about their election challenges. President Trump even called in:

Giuliani briefly introduced “surprise guest” at the Pennsylvania Republican meeting in Gettysburg, but @realDonaldTrump said audibly on the phone that attorneys should let the people testifying finish before he spoke. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 25, 2020

President Trump via phone call into PA hearing: “This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen.” “We’ve got to turn this election around…” — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 25, 2020

President Trump calling into Pennsylvania hearing, “We won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all of these swing states by a lot.” He’s listening to the hearing on @OANN.@FoxNews isn’t covering it. — JD #TeamKraken Rucker (@JDRucker) November 25, 2020

Here’s video of the call:

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump calls into the Pennsylvania State Legislature Hearing on Election Irregularities. pic.twitter.com/7UHhumqgBf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 25, 2020

Now there’s something you don’t see and hear every day!

That Trump testimony was wild — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 25, 2020

