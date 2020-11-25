https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/this-is-wild-watch-president-trump-calls-into-pa-lawmakers-meeting-about-allegations-of-election-fraud/

A judge in Pennsylvania has for now halted the process of certifying the presidential election in Pennsylvania:

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in that state’s Senate are hearing from Trump’s legal team today about their election challenges. President Trump even called in:

Here’s video of the call:

Now there’s something you don’t see and hear every day!

