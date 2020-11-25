https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/throw-turkey-holiday-guests-gender-wrongthink-says-news-company/

(BREITBART) — A left-wing writer on a website devoted to “sex, abortion, parenthood, and power,” is encouraging readers to confront Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists — or TERFS — during Thanksgiving gatherings, including physical confrontation.

The article states:

So what can you do if there’s a TERF at your Thanksgiving table? We’ve got some ideas. Throw the turkey at them. If you do not have the upper-body strength to throw the turkey, you can opt for something slightly easier to lift like a handful of mashed potatoes or some stuffing. A pie also works, and offers an added comedic effect.

