https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/25/toure-says-something-really-stupid-about-having-a-president-who-is-so-well-spoken/

It has become clear the fealty from the left over Joe Biden is in full effect already. From the announced refusal to treat items as news, to the press swooning over Joe’s sock selection, and even the cabinet members with trivial hobbies being lauded as important.

Toure’ has shown he is equally eager to be a slobbering sycophant. Behold as he attempts to sell us on the concept of Biden being impressively verbose.

Still getting used to having a President who speaks in full sentences and thinks before he speaks. — JEEZY is on Toure Show this week (@Toure) November 24, 2020

We can only take this to mean that Toure’ has not paid any attention at all to the campaign. The few times that Joe The Groundhog poked his head out of his basement burrow he was hardly a man who was impressing people with his diction.

Of all the ways to try and fluff Biden… A dog faced pony soldier is here for the thing, pic.twitter.com/BiZ8fOwa9B — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 25, 2020

Have… you… heard Biden lately? 😬 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 25, 2020

You watched the video clips of him all summer, no? — RaKell the Inappropriate, (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) November 25, 2020

The answer to that rhetorical appears to be a ”No”.

As someone who has not heard Joe Biden speak since 1996, I strongly agree with this sentiment. — Jon Margulies (@jonmargulies) November 24, 2020

“Poor kids are just as smart as white kids” — Kraken Elect Fenkel Schaefer (@FenkelSchaefer) November 25, 2020

Just wait when Joe finds out he is about to become the president. It will come as a surprise to the man who repeatedly said he was running for the Senate.

But there were a number of people who agreed with Toure’.

I agree one millionth percent with this – uh, 10-hundreds percent – I mean c’mon, 100 thousand percent…uh, you know, the thing.

We need kwershmiadonkwrshine already! https://t.co/lcHKlEp8zw — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) November 25, 2020

I know. I just can’t wait until he mobilizes truzaininpzbfdtramadl. Yeah , you know, the , the thing. — Mark Aguilar Jr (@CA_Angels_76) November 24, 2020

Oh, it’s true. So nice to have a president who knows his truaninonashufodopressure from his badakathcare. — Holly Martins (@likesoy) November 25, 2020

The sentences might be full, but they are stuffed with incoherence.

I know what you mean, as does the @BidenInsultBot. pic.twitter.com/aQtycXAoBX — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) November 24, 2020

Complete thought out sentences like this?! pic.twitter.com/98Aigy45y0 — Emmy Nominated President Elect REMASCULATE! (@REMASCULATE) November 25, 2020

Yeesh. How on Earth can Toure’ be impressed by this?!

AAaaaahhhh – yes, now this makes a bit more sense.

