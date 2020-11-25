https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/25/transhood-documentary-shows-parents-brainwashing-4-year-olds-into-transgenderism/

A new HBO documentary, titled “Transhood,” is pushing the limits of what America understands as the transgender rights movement. Following four so-called transgender children, aged 4, 7, 12, and 15, the documentary’s description says it demonstrates “how the kids are challenged and transformed as they experience the complexity of their identities.” While through the lens of leftist LGBT advocacy this might sound empowering, from a rational point of view, it is far from a positive development.

In a scene shared by Matt Walsh, the family of the 4-year-old attends what looks to be a progressive church. The religious leader opens the floor for anyone in the congregation to “claim their identity publicly” as LGBT, rattling off a long string of other identity options, and for the group to celebrate them together.

A mother brings up a little boy, dressed in girl’s clothing, who shyly holds the microphone as his mother prompts him, “Do you want to tell them if you’re a boy or a girl?” The boy looks up at his mother for reassurance as he says quietly, “I just want to tell them I am a girl.”

The boy, still too shy to speak for himself, hands his mother the microphone, and she confidently announces that the child would like everyone to know he is a girl and prefers female pronouns. The religious leader and a helper hand the child a flower as the congregation says together, “May you be well, safe, and whole. We honor you exactly as you are.”

In another scene, the little boy is sitting in a dress as his mother reads to him, surrounded by typical girls’ toys and decor. Walsh tweeted, “This is from HBO’s ‘Transhood’ documentary. A mother puts her 4 year old son in a dress and reads him LGBT propaganda. You’re literally watching her brainwash the child into thinking he’s a girl. It’s no mystery how children end up ‘trans.’ This is it. Right here.” Walsh is not far from the truth — and the majority of LGBT and medical authorities on the subject seem to agree with him, yet in a roundabout way.

Trans Activists Say Affirmation Is the Only Option

In a guidebook for schools, titled “Schools in Transition,” the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT organization, warns, “The consequences of not affirming a child’s gender identity can be severe.” One 2018 article published by the American Psychological Association, titled “Embracing a gender-affirmative model for transgender youth,” argues, “The new research has a simple message: When transgender children get support affirming their gender identities, their mental health difficulties go down; when they don’t get support, they go up.” The article says the “pathology” of gender dysphoria is our culture and that nothing is “wrong” with the child.

To illustrate this argument, the author tells the story of a 14-year-old autistic girl who suddenly fell into a depression, hated her body, began binding her breasts, and attempted to lose weight. “When Samantha told her pediatrician she wanted a mastectomy, the practice urged the family to consult a gender specialist,” the article says. Astonishingly, the article boasts that after one meeting with the gender specialist, “the psychologist concluded that Samantha was transgender and should proceed to transition.”

Despite her parents expressing concern that this was simply an issue involving her diagnosis of autism and the fact that autistic children often irrationally fixate on very specific things and refuse to move forward, the experts claimed this was normal. Transgenderism and autism frequently co-occur, the article states.

The parents concluded, “It was a process of saying goodbye to a daughter and welcoming a son.” Samantha began testosterone therapy and had an elective double mastectomy, which allegedly brought her joy, despite her continued fixation on her weight.

‘Transhood’ Parents Rob Children of Choice

In a 2016 document, titled “Supporting & Caring for Transgender Children,” the Human Rights Campaign, the American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians, and the American Academy of Pediatrics propose an even more concerning variable. Introducing the term “gender-expansive children” to account for the wide variation in gender expression, the document states, “Sometimes a child’s gender expression, or what they say about their gender, seem to be in flux.”

Their gender identity might be conditional to their environment, and they recognize it might “take time” for them to “figure it out.” The authors admit, “Although what a child says about their gender at a young age can hint at whether they’ll turn out to be transgender, there’s often no way to be sure.”

They introduce the separation of transgender children, who are distressed over their “assigned sex,” and gender-expansive children, who are not “gender-typical” and might be transgender or grow up to be nonbinary or perfectly normal. The American Psychological Association insists, “As puberty and the irreversible change it brings approach, transgender and gender-nonconforming youth may not be ready to make a decision about their ultimate gender.”

In other words, if a child is not quite one gender or the other, or is possibly both or neither, the medical experts and LGBT activists believe intervention is necessary, which parents must affirm and support. As a result, parents frantically attempt to interpret how a child feels about himself before the kid has any chance to live in his natural body.

To Walsh’s point, what other path would a 4-year-old take after announcing to his community, at the encouragement of his mother, that he is in fact a little girl? He lives as a girl, dresses in stereotypical clothing, and will likely take puberty blockers until he reaches his early teenage years, when adults will again affirm him and tell him castration, estrogen, and plastic surgery will finally make him “exactly who he is.”

What choices does this child have, based on whatever his mother thought proved he was “really” a girl when he was 4 years old? According to the experts, this all depends on his parents. For many who are highly critical of gender-affirmative therapy, this is the most important question of all, especially considering how wildly varied and fluid the experts are on even defining the condition. We simply cannot afford to ignore their influence and the influence of the parents involved.

