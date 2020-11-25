https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-2020-long-way-from-over_3593771.html

President Donald Trump said the year is not yet over, responding to poll respondents who want him to run for president in 2024.

In a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, a majority of GOP respondents said they’d vote for Trump if he ran for president in four years.

Trump shared a social media post about the poll, writing: “But 2020 is a long way from over!”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared victory in the Nov. 3 election, but Trump is challenging results in a number of battleground states and insists he still has a chance to win. The Epoch Times isn’t calling the race until all challenges are resolved.

On Wednesday, Trump called into a Pennsylvania Senate hearing and claimed he won the election.

“This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot,” he said.

“This election was rigged, and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country, and this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot, and we won all of these swing states by a lot,” he added.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 25, 2020. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

On election night, he recounted, he had built up leads in states like Pennsylvania before “all of a sudden, ballots were dumped.”

Biden and his campaign have rejected allegations of election irregularities and voter fraud, even as dozens of poll watchers and others have sworn in affidavits to have witnessed malfeasance and errors.

Around the time Trump was speaking, Biden told the nation from Delaware that America is “at a war with a virus,” referring to the COVID-19-causing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Biden said if he enters office, his administration “will change the course of this disease.”

Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), meanwhile, told reporters in Washington that she has made contact with Republicans on Capitol Hill, but declined to say whether that included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Harris said she hasn’t spoken yet with Vice President Mike Pence. She ignored a question about whether she’s been in contact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, regarding her potential replacement.

If Biden and Harris win the election, Newsom would appoint a replacement for Harris in the Senate.

