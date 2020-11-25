https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/25/trump-adviser-boris-epshteyn-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

UPDATE.

President Trump’s trip to Gettysburg has now been canceled:

Pooler @matthewchoi2018 informs press that POTUS’ trip to Gettysburg has been canceled — Trump was going to accompany Rudy Giuliani to a state GOP hearing on the 2020 election — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 25, 2020

Trump’s Gettyburg visit apparently canceled. “The traveling pool was getting ready to leave for Pennsylvania but was told at the last minute that their trip has been canceled,” per today’s print pooler @matthewchoi2018 at the White House. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 25, 2020

ORIGINAL POST.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to President Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19:

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing. — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 25, 2020

Epshteyn was at the RNC press conference with the Trump legal team:

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn has coronavirus. He was at the press conference at the RNC with Rudy Giuliani. Has canceled his plans to go to Trump’s Gettysburg event today. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 25, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s son, who also tested positive, was at the press conference as well:

Boris Epshteyn, who was with Giuliani at the presser where Giuliani’s son was last week, has tested positive. Raises questions about Giuliani going to Gettysburg today. https://t.co/sMTPAfSVEW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2020

It’s not clear yet if this will affect the trip today to Gettysburg to attend the meeting on election security with Pennsylvania Republicans:

Trump aide Boris Epshteyn who has been working with Rudy Giuliani says he has tested positive. Giuliani has been planning to go to PA today but given contact some believe this could impact this trip https://t.co/5duzh32Gah — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 25, 2020

Jenna Ellis did tweet before Epshtehyn’s announcement that the trip was still on:

Headed to Gettysburg, PA with @RudyGiuliani. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

