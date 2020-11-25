https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/25/trump-adviser-boris-epshteyn-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

UPDATE.

President Trump’s trip to Gettysburg has now been canceled:

ORIGINAL POST.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to President Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19:

Epshteyn was at the RNC press conference with the Trump legal team:

Rudy Giuliani’s son, who also tested positive, was at the press conference as well:

It’s not clear yet if this will affect the trip today to Gettysburg to attend the meeting on election security with Pennsylvania Republicans:

Jenna Ellis did tweet before Epshtehyn’s announcement that the trip was still on:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...