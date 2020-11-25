https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-affiliated-attorney-calls-on-georgia-residents-to-request-surveillance-footage-for-ballot-drop-boxes_3593195.html

An attorney filing lawsuits on behalf of President Donald Trump in Georgia called on state residents to make requests for surveillance camera footage of ballot drop boxes.

Lin Wood, in a Twitter post, said that residents should “overwhelm them,” referring to officials in the state, “so that they CANNOT destroy the evidence.”

President Trump retweeted Wood’s post about requesting surveillance footage on Tuesday night.

“DEMAND answers from Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State,” he wrote. Earlier in the week, Wood alleged that officials in Cobb County and elsewhere were shredding “evidence” at vote-tabulation areas, which was disputed by the county’s election manager.

Make requests for the video footage, Georgia Patriots. Overwhelm them so that they CANNOT destroy the evidence. Follow the Chinese money. Follow the Dominion money. DEMAND answers from @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState. They work for We The People. #FightBack https://t.co/NCQcxE5wvt — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

Wood, who represented a number of high-profile figures in criminal cases and lawsuits, on Tuesday also served a subpoena on State Farm Arena, seeking video footage filmed on the premises during and after Election Day. The subpoena seeks all recordings taken between midnight Nov. 3 and midnight Nov. 5. The request specifically calls for recordings taken in and around “Room 604,” all elevators that provide access to the floor where that room is located, and all loading docks in the arena.

“Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena,” Wood wrote. “Several people have seen it. Many more will see it soon. Video camera eye does not lie. How do you spell Election Fraud?”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has not responded to a request for comment about Wood’s calls for requesting video footage from drop boxes.

After Wood posted to Twitter a video showing a company shredding documents, Cobb County responded on Tuesday.

“There has been significant social media chatter about some document shredding at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center in Marietta, Georgia where our Elections Department had previously conducted the state-ordered re-tally of votes in the November 3rd election,” the Cobb County Board of Election said in a statement. “The shredding company routinely responds to the Elections Department following an election to help remove non-relevant materials that cannot be easily disposed of.”

The local GOP chairman, Jason Shepherd, said that it’s not up to the county what should be shredded in light of voter fraud allegations and lawsuits.

Ivan Pentchoucov contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

