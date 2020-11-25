https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-makes-clear-hes-not-done-fighting-in-election-hearing-call

President Donald Trump on Wednesday made an impromptu call into a Pennsylvania state Senate election hearing, revving up his supporters and making clear he is still in full support of personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the broader legal fight over the 2020 election.

The president was initially expected to attend the event, but it was reported earlier on Wednesday that his trip was cancelled after Giuliani was exposed to a second person who tested positive for coronavirus over this last week.

“Everybody in that room, I wanna thank all of the people that signed affidavits and all of the speakers — you’re fantastic people, you’re great patriots,” Trump said on the phone call.

Through Zoom calls, numerous election workers came forward to tell stories of alleged voting misconduct within the state.

“I wanna thank all of the senators for being there,” Trump added. “It’s so important, the day before Thanksgiving, it really represents somebody.”

On the same call, Trump echoed claims of alleged voter fraud and irregularities made by his legal team they have yet to be prove in court. “It would be easy for me to say, ‘Oh, let’s worry about four years from now,’” Trump insisted. “No. This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election.”

“This was an election that we won easily — we won it by a lot,” he also claimed. “This election was rigged. And we can’t let that happen. We can’t let that happen for our county.”

Though Trump and his legal team have declared that the president “won by a landslide,” mainstream media outlets project Biden to have won the election, projected to receive 306 electoral votes when the Electoral College officially cast votes on Dec. 14.

“We have to turn the election over, because there’s no doubt we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything,” Trump asserted. “All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem, because we have everything and, by the way, the evidence is pouring in now as we speak.”

Before ending the call, the president heaped praised on Giuliani, who formerly served as the mayor of New York City.

“I want to thank Rudy Giuliani for having the courage not to back down because they were being screamed at,” the president said. “He was the greatest mayor but this is more important. What you’re doing now is far more important than being a great mayor of the city of New York and being its greatest mayor by far, by the way, by far. This is going to be your crowning achievement, because you’re saving our country.”

Trump’s legal team is pursuing lawsuits in multiple states, but has faced several setbacks in court, including in Pennsylvania on Saturday when one judge dismissed the team’s attempt to block the certification of millions of votes over claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

Over the weekend, Giuliani and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis distanced themselves from former Michael Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell, after she pushed unproven claims about Dominion Voting Systems. “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” read a statement signed by Giuliani and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), leading federal agency on election security, said in joint statement issued on Nov. 12 that the Nov. 3 election was “the most secure election in American history,” and insisted that there is “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

