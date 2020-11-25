https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527485-trump-set-to-attend-pennsylvania-republicans-hearing-on-voter-fraud

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE is expected to attend a makeshift event scheduled Wednesday by Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania into alleged irregularities in the 2020 election, according to multiple reports.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania announced the so-called “hearing” at a Gettysburg hotel rather than the state capitol. The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiJake Tapper jokes he’s retained Giuliani to look into fraud in ‘Sexiest Man’ election Pioneering New York City Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93 Trump transition order follows chorus of GOP criticism MORE, is also set to attend.

Although the event does not appear on Trump’s public schedule, he has reportedly expressed interest in joining Giuliani. Sources stressed to CNN that the president’s attendance was subject to change, however.

“There are no scheduling updates to today’s public schedule at this time,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill.

It would be the first time Trump has left the Washington area since the election earlier this month. Trump has alleged widespread fraud in the vote, but has yet to provide evidence.

Despite the president’s effort, multiple states have certified their results. Pennsylvania certified its election results on Tuesday and a federal judge last week dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes in the commonwealth.

Michigan has also certified its election results, while Arizona is set to do so Monday.

Republican lawmakers in both states have announced similar events with the Trump campaign, and the president is reportedly considering attending the one in Michigan.

The president’s campaign has also pressured Republican state lawmakers to appoint pro-Trump electors rather than those who will vote for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’ MORE. But Michigan and Pennsylvania lawmakers have said they do not intend to appoint such electors, and both states have Democratic governors.

The scheduled event in Pennsylvania on Wednesday comes two days after the General Services Administration formally recognized Biden as president-elect, allowing the former vice president’s team access to transition materials and funds, after weeks of stonewalling by the Trump administration.

