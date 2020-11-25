http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yZtgLQNiTB0/

Twitter reportedly plans to reopen its verification process in 2021 along with new guidelines for users seeking to be verified. Along with various benefits for the “blue check” user themselves, verification assures the general public that the account belongs to the person or brand it claims to represent. Twitter has refused to verify prominent conservatives such as James O’Keefe and Sidney Powell, leading to hoax accounts confusing the public.

The Verge reports that the social media platform Twitter plans to reopen its verification process early next year along with a brand new set of guidelines for those attempting to receive a verified badge on their account. Twitter’s announcement confirms reporting in June from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong that suggested that the company was creating a new verification system.

Twitter confirmed in a recent blog post that the new system would roll out in “early 2021″ and has asked for feedback on a draft proposal for verification. If the proposal is not altered, the account that would be eligible for verification include government accounts, brands, nonprofits, news media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers, and “other influential individuals,” although Twitter does not elaborate on who this may include.

Each type of account must meet specific requirements such as being profiled in a media outlet in order to receive verification. The full draft policy from Twitter can be read here. Twitter plans to release the final policy on December 17 after receiving feedback. Twitter also announced new draft rules that explain when a verification badge could be removed from a user’s profile.

If a verified user changes their display name or bio to mislead people on their true identity, Twitter could remove the verification. Repeated violations of Twitter’s terms of service could also lead to a loss of verified status.

Twitter’s blog post states: “But the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves through their profiles, such as new account types and labels. We’ll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021.”

Twitter is asking its users to take a survey on its policy before December 8, users can also tweet suggestions using the tag #VerificationFeedback.

Many prominent conservatives such as James O’Keefe and Sidney Powell remain unverified on Twitter. The lack of verification makes these prominent figures susceptible to hoaxers impersonating them with fake accounts. Breitbart Tech has created a list of tips to make sure the account you are following is who you think it is.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

