Was the whole “foreign interference in our election” charade a red herring ALL ALONG to divert attention from a REAL plan to attack the election FROM THE INSIDE and with FAKE VOTES in the swing states?

Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill in Congress in May 2019, “Senators Introduce Bill to Strengthen Election Interference Law”, but the bill only focused on FOREIGN interference, not domestic interference.

Was the plan already hatched to SCARE local and state election officials with potential FOREIGN interference in the election, and point them away from US-based firms, like Dominion Voting Systems, who just happened to be contributors to the Clinton Foundation and linked to Nancy Pelosi’s former chief of staff was a principal? All of the firms just HAPPENED to be working with the DHS/CISA agency in an advisory role. It seems that someone was “vouching” for these US voting technology companies to “reduce the risk of foreign intervention,” yet sending them, and the hope of “free and fair elections,” headlong into the lion’s den!

While viewing recently uncovered videos of state election boards being pitched by Dominion Voting Systems, one gets the impression that the boards were OVERWHELMED by the complexity and magnitude of the purchasing, installing, and managing such an enormous system including the 34,000 machines purchased in Georgia just months before an election. It seems like these boards just acquiesced to Dominion and let them do what they do. And in doing so, they ignored the OBVIOUS INSIDER THREAT in hiring a company such as Dominion without adequate oversight, certification, auditing, monitoring, and internal controls.

Of course, COVID and the major lockdowns in Democratic states gave them one more way to cover another aspect of their fraud, a massive mail-in voting scheme, a scheme designed to overwhelm neighborhood, city and county precincts. They then forced poll observers far away from their illegal operations due to social distancing.

The fair and orderly process devolved into intentional chaos.

But now, China’s media is happy to outwardly align with the Biden gang:

“Compared to @realDonaldTrump ‘s barbaric style of dealing with China, @JoeBiden will take a much more ‘civilized’ manner with a much more clever approach…” Chinese experts on #Biden‘s latest picks https://t.co/6EtJ6gMig1 — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) November 24, 2020

The real victim was the US and American voters. There was no “free and fair” election. So were the culprits foreign, domestic or both?



