Democrat Joe Biden gave a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday where he, an allegedly devout Catholic, appeared to not know how to pronounce one of the most famous books in the Bible.

Biden said, “And if we do, and I’m sure we can, we can proclaim the palmist (ph), with the palmist (ph) who wrote these following words, ‘The Lord is my strength and my shield…’”

Biden was quoting Psalms 28:7. In his prepared remarks, it shows that Biden was, in fact, quoting from the book of Psalms when he referenced the “Psalmist.” The “p” in Psalms is silent.

WATCH:

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “s”. pic.twitter.com/kp9MZi3NvQ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 25, 2020

The error by Biden is relevant because the media exploded in 2016 when then candidate-Donald Trump mistakenly referred to 2 Corinthians 3:17 as “Two Corinthians” instead of saying “Second Corinthians.”

News organizations that reported on Trump’s gaffe included The New York Times, Politico, The Atlantic, CNN, NPR, and The Washington Post. None of those publications reported on Biden’s flub by the time this report was published (archives showing that no stories had been published over Biden’s flub can be found for The New York Times, Politico, The Atlantic, CNN, NPR, and The Washington Post).

