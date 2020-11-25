https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4872742/

At a public hearing Wednesday held by Pennsylvania lawmakers and President Trump’s campaign, a witness drew gasps when he described “spikes” in the vote count the evening of the election in which Joe Biden gained 570,000 votes to the president’s 3,200.

The spikes in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh came after Trump held a lead of some 700,000 votes. The official count ended with a Biden lead of some 80,000.

Trump called in to the meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on “election issues and irregularities,” declaring he “won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes.”

The witness explained to the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that normally “you would see a smooth curve going up,” recording the ongoing vote count.

TRENDING: Antifa leader threatens ‘armed’ action against Trump supporters

Consequently, he said, a “big spike” would be a “prime indicator of fraudulent voting.”

“And that’s 604,000 votes in 90 minutes? Is that right?” Giuliani asked the witness.

“Correct. This is 337,000 votes in that period of time,” he said.

Giuliani then asked, “When you look at this curve with all of these spikes, can you calculate how much of a vote that accounted for Biden and how much for Trump?”

Are you confident the courts will side with Trump on the voter-fraud claims? 74% (17 Votes) 26% (6 Votes)

“Close to 600,000 … I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand,” the witnessed replied.

“And how much for Trump?” Giuliani followed up.

“I think it was a little over 3,200,” he said, drawing gasps and laughter.

On Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge blocked certification of the results of the election until her court holds a hearing Friday in a case brought by Republican lawmakers and candidates.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that his had certified its election results, thanking election officials “who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history.”

See the witness testimony:

Meanwhile, a vote-pattern analysis by the nonprofit Vote Integrity Project found similar early morning “vote spikes” the night of the election in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

It concluded “a few key vote updates in competitive states were unusually large in size and had an unusually high Biden-to-Trump ratio.”

“We demonstrate the results differ enough from expected results to be cause for concern.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

