‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.
“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter.
Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard! https://t.co/A60YxvWFGv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.”
“When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter.
“My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor.
.@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020
MICHIGAN UNLEASHED: Gov Whitmer Lifts ‘Stay at Home’ Order, Restaurants and Bars to Open June 8th
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.20
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she is lifting the state’s “Stay at Home” order; adding restaurants and bars can begin serving patrons with some restrictions on June 8th.
“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase,” Whitmer said during a press conference.
“Effective immediately, Whitmer said groups of 100 or less will be allowed to gather outdoors, as long as they maintain physical distancing. Indoor social gatherings and events of more than 10 people are still prohibited,” reports The Hill.
JUST IN: Michigan Gov. Whitmer lifts stay-at-home order https://t.co/4yCAebb6Jn pic.twitter.com/yj5XzjgORW
— The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2020
