Wisconsin has reached the poop emoji stage of the election.

Literally.

Here’s the wristband they passed out to everyone at the recount on Wednesday:

With the eyes of the nation on Wisconsin, they couldn’t have chosen a different wristband to give to people?

No, it’s not chocolate ice cream:

Great. Now they’re a collector’s item?

America 2020: This is where we’re at:

***

