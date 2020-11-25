https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/25/wisconsin-reaches-the-poop-emoji-stage-of-the-election/
Wisconsin has reached the poop emoji stage of the election.
Literally.
Here’s the wristband they passed out to everyone at the recount on Wednesday:
On day five of the recount in Milwaukee, all observers were given poop emoji wristbands from Wisconsin Center staff https://t.co/hw74YI7V36
— Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 24, 2020
With the eyes of the nation on Wisconsin, they couldn’t have chosen a different wristband to give to people?
A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount. Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously? @WI_Elections, please tell me why this is acceptable? @bobspindell @empowerwi pic.twitter.com/U42assscjR
— Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 24, 2020
No, it’s not chocolate ice cream:
Asked about complaints about the poop emoji wristbands given out to recount observers in Milwaukee, County Clerk George Christenson said, “I always thought it was chocolate ice cream, personally.” pic.twitter.com/tVErpdQzeJ
— Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 24, 2020
Great. Now they’re a collector’s item?
It has ALWAYS been “the poop emoji.”
Also, how do I get a 💩emoji wristband? https://t.co/OpXPY8XVEN
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) November 24, 2020
America 2020: This is where we’re at:
I asked for an extra now-infamous poop emoji wristband and the person handing them out said “here, take a couple.” https://t.co/XFexR2Nv16 pic.twitter.com/4Az2nACPw5
— Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) November 24, 2020
***