https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/25/wisconsin-reaches-the-poop-emoji-stage-of-the-election/

Wisconsin has reached the poop emoji stage of the election.

Literally.

Here’s the wristband they passed out to everyone at the recount on Wednesday:

On day five of the recount in Milwaukee, all observers were given poop emoji wristbands from Wisconsin Center staff https://t.co/hw74YI7V36 — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 24, 2020

With the eyes of the nation on Wisconsin, they couldn’t have chosen a different wristband to give to people?

A recount volunteer says she and others were forced to wear these bracelets to participate in recount. Staff, attorneys and volunteers all wearing them. Do these people NOT take elections seriously? @WI_Elections, please tell me why this is acceptable? @bobspindell @empowerwi pic.twitter.com/U42assscjR — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 24, 2020

No, it’s not chocolate ice cream:

Asked about complaints about the poop emoji wristbands given out to recount observers in Milwaukee, County Clerk George Christenson said, “I always thought it was chocolate ice cream, personally.” pic.twitter.com/tVErpdQzeJ — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 24, 2020

Great. Now they’re a collector’s item?

It has ALWAYS been “the poop emoji.” Also, how do I get a 💩emoji wristband? https://t.co/OpXPY8XVEN — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) November 24, 2020

America 2020: This is where we’re at:

I asked for an extra now-infamous poop emoji wristband and the person handing them out said “here, take a couple.” https://t.co/XFexR2Nv16 pic.twitter.com/4Az2nACPw5 — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) November 24, 2020

***

