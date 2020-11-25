https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/slap-face-wounded-warriors-military-order-purple-heart-congratulates-biden-harris-claims-election-free-fair/

Another institution with admirable goals has been taken over by the far-left.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart claims its mission on its website as follows:

The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action. It is specifically a combat decoration. The organization now known as the “Military Order of the Purple Heart,”was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the decoration. Composed exclusively of Purple Heart recipients, it is the only veterans service organization comprised strictly of “combat” veterans. TRENDING: “In Arizona There Were 35,000 Votes Given to Every Democrat Candidate Just to Start the Voting Off” — Sidney Powell Drops a MOAB on AZ DEMOCRATS — COULD FLIP STATE! Funds for welfare, rehabilitation and/or service work carried on by the organization are derived through the collection of used household items, the operation of thrift stores, through the donation of automobiles and monetary donations.

But unfortunately this organization has been politicized too. Yesterday the organization sent out an email to winners of the Purple Heart and their families:

The MOPH says –

We realize this election has presented some challenges and that some people will attempt to politicize the results. However, Joe Biden was chosen as the clear winner after a free an fair election.

Individuals like Brian Kolfage no doubt found this offensive.

Warriors like Kolfage know how American politicians like Biden play with military members’ lives in their efforts to prolong wars and pad their pockets. Military veterans with Purple Hearts are solidly behind the President who ended wars in the Middle East, destroyed ISIS and initiated and signed peace deals that keep Americans safe at home.

This was a ugly slap in the face to the organization’s members who with a clear majority supported President Trump. Then to suggest the election will be politicized by the Trump team and that Biden won in a free and fair election is nauseating.

The MOPH is like other organizations who have become political and taken over by far-left idiots. With this insensitive, ignorant and biased leadership, the MOPH won’t be around much longer.

