https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wyoming-governor-covid-test/2020/11/25/id/998860

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

”Governor Mark Gordon received results today of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus,” the 63-year-old Republican’s office said in a statement, according to CBS News. “He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely.”

Gordon is the latest governor to test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, joining Virginia’s Ralph Northam, Missouri’s Mike Parson, and Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt.

Wyoming, whose population is the smallest in the country with just under 600,000 residents, has had the fifth-fewest cases in the nation with 30,761, according to worldometers.info.

It has the 10th-most cases per capita and has seen its seven-day average of new reported daily infections rise from 27 in early September to nearly 900 on Tuesday. The average had dropped to 784 as of Wednesday. Its seven-day average of per capita deaths was 44th most in the nation. Its average of daily deaths has risen from one or none — which occurred from the beginning of the outbreak until late October, to nine as of Wednesday.

Word of Gordon’s positive test comes less than a week after he imposed new restrictions including limiting gatherings indoor to 25% capacity and outdoor gatherings at 50%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

