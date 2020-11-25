https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/25/you-want-evidence-of-voter-fraud-the-trump-campaign-will-present-it-in-court-next-week-n1172938

This week, a judge granted the Trump campaign an opportunity to present evidence of alleged widespread voter fraud in Nevada. The campaign will get the opportunity to present 15 depositions at a Nov. 3 hearing to make its case.

“BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced on Twitter Tuesday night. “Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.”

Trump officials told The Washington Examiner that the judge is allowing 15 depositions. The campaign plans to present evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Democratic Clark County where Joe Biden ballots outnumbered Trump ballots by 91,000 in unofficial results. According to preliminary results, Biden won 703,486 votes to Trump’s 669,890 votes, roughly a 34,000-vote spread.

“It gives us a real chance, if to do nothing else, to begin to show this historic level of fraud,” Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and one of those leading the Nevada case, told the Examiner. “Our filing said we have over 15 individuals and tens of thousands more from mail-in fraud. We have enough to switch the outcome.”

The Trump campaign’s lawsuit, filed November 17, included several allegations of voter fraud, including votes from nonresidents and the dead. The lawsuit claimed that election officials used a machine to verify the signatures on hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, in violation of state law, which requires human verification. The campaign claimed the machines are plagued with problems.

“A lot of people in the national media have said, ‘If you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.’ Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality,” Schlapp said on Fox News Tuesday night. “If we get a fair hearing, I believe the results in Nevada should be switched.”

“The biggest thing which is true in all of these states we’re talking about, including in Georgia where a third of the ballots were cast in the mail, in Nevada half the ballots were cast in the mail, with no legal signature verification, certainly not in Clark County, that is the big treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states,” Schlapp added.

Breaking News: NV judge agrees to hear evidence of illegal voting and allow Republicans/Trump campaign to depose those who know about the dirty deeds of campaign 2020. Big News! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/53bbWGD5gY — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 25, 2020

The campaign also mentioned a corrupt cash-for-votes scheme perpetrated by Native American groups in the Silver State. Some groups, like the Nevada Native Vote Project, have bragged about giving voters “gas cards” in exchange for their votes and holding raffles for people who send in their ballots.

This blockbuster November 3 hearing will be essential viewing for Americans concerned about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Skeptical journalists should pay close attention.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

