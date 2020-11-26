https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/11/26/eight-hypocrite-democrats-who-prattle-on-about-masks-and-lockdowns-but-personally-think-theyre-all-bs-n1172736

There are our betters who ignore the COVID rules and then there are the rest of us.

We’re the people like the Georgia shopper in the tweet below who got hassled at Costco because his son wasn’t wearing a mask. To be clear, the Costco member was wearing a mask but grew upset when store management threatened to toss him out over his kid. The next thing you know, two unmasked police officers were handcuffing the masked father and taking him into custody.

Yeah, we’re that guy.

This man wearing a mask is being arrested by cops not wearing masks because his son wasn’t wearing a mask in Costco.🤦🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/nsDK3gd1ty — No One 🇺🇸 (@tweettruth2me) November 24, 2020

Two standards, no waiting. Unless it’s for toilet paper, Postmates deliveries, or for schools to finally open.

Democrats publicly applaud mask mandates (U.S. Senate Democrats), losses of freedom (Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Chris Cuomo), and cutting off power to your house for having a party (Eric Garcetti). They take pleasure in virtue-signaling to the public about wearing masks, distancing, and not commingling for meals, yet don’t actually follow their own advice when they believe the cameras are off.

Stay separated, they say. Don’t sing or “exert” yourself with others! But these scolds give away the game when they do nothing and say nothing about antifa and Black Lives Matter screaming, chanting, rioting, looting, and burning things down.

Rules for thee but not for me.

With this in mind, we begin our list of Eight Hypocrite Democrats Who Prattle on About Masks and Lockdowns But Personally Think They’re BS with:

1. NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

The New York City dictator has presided over the hollowing out of the City That Never Sleeps with his onerous, hypocritical rules. He ordered people not to take anything but essential walks, whatever that means, and closed down the gyms to deny his lockdown victims convenient places to stay strong and healthy. He’s closed schools and sports parks. Yet, and you know where this is going, he took walks with his wife and ordered his own gym to let him in. This while he’s used police to stop large gatherings – not of rioters and protesters – of Jewish children and families. He’s done little to curb violent protests. He has encouraged unrest, in fact, by directing protesters to his hand-painted target. He’s stoked riots at which his daughter has been arrested.

In this rogue’s gallery, Bill de Blasio is the absolute worst.

2. California Governor Gavin Newsom

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

The dinner party photos above gave away the game for California Governor Mask-Between-Bites.

Stay distant, mask between bites, masks inside and outside, no more than three households at the table, stay six feet apart, eat outside, went Gavin Newsom’s ceaseless Thanksgiving and other coronavirus diktats. He even had rules for your outdoor tents. The governor, who sits by idly while petulant teachers’ union bosses keep kids at home on Zoom classes, has his own children in in-person classes in private school. His own business remains open, despite his closure of other wineries for a time.

His hypocrisies are almost as long as his list of Dolores Umbrage-like Hogwarts ‘decrees.” There’s little to no criticism of his rules and no demand for the underlying science that supposedly supports them. The Santa Anas blow, but Governor Hair Gel demands you wear a mask outside. Reporters, who want to date him, nod their agreement like the bobbleheads they are.

3. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

@RudyGiuliani I hear @SpeakerPelosi has a hair dresser you can go to for your hair dye issues and bonus…you don’t have to wear a mask!!! pic.twitter.com/LUbRBYkc6O — Dan Whisnant (@danwhisnant) November 19, 2020

San Francisco’s hair salons were closed, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got herself a private, black-market blow-out in San Francisco and it was all done without a mask. Later, the stiletto-wearing octogenarian blamed the salon owner for setting her up

The Democrat House Leader, who went to Chinatown to record a video urging everyone to come on down when the Wuhan virus was taking hold, now has professionally handmade and coordinated face masks for her designer suits. And you should too.

4. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot defends celebrating with a large crowd when the media called the race for Biden despite her own rules about mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

pic.twitter.com/uq4o4yCoDc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020

The Beetlejuice doppelgänger pulled a Pelosi and got her hair done during her imposed salon shutdown because, she sniffed, she’s too important to look bad. She is so important, as a matter of fact, that she symbolically repealed her own ban on large gatherings to go to a Joe Biden rally, which, it is widely believed, dwarfed any gathering he had during his actual basement campaign.

5. CNN Host Chris Cuomo

Coronavirus-spreader Chris Cuomo got a lecture for breaking quarantine, and he’s upset about it https://t.co/veoG6XTOHt — Peter Palumbo (@PeterPalumbo1) November 26, 2020

It’s likely that most of what you know about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s kid brother, Fredo, is what you see on Fox News. Chris Cuomo is the whole hypocritical package. Like many New Yorkers, he got coronavirus. CNN made a literal show of his quarantine. Cuomo hosted his program from the basement of his estate and held forth with withering criticism of people who didn’t quarantine, wear masks or conduct their lives to his exacting standards. Then we found out that in his off time, he was out looking for houses with his wife. And at his other abode in Manhattan, he wasn’t wearing a mask.

This Cuomo doesn’t hand down diktats like his brother, Governor Nipple Ring, but picks targets, such as people who act as he does, on live TV giving his viewers the green light to go after them.

6. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Articles of impeachment filed against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer | Just The News https://t.co/3Meh5gWqqJ — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 20, 2020

The Michigan governor has been so dictatorial in her response to coronavirus that an impeachment effort has been launched against her. Her diktats included banning the sale of garden seeds and ordering people not to get in their boats and escape to their second homes, which is exactly what her husband understandably tried to do to escape his dictator-wife’s rules. Whitmer brushed off her husband’s planned Memorial Day escape in their boat as him simply joking around. No one was amused.

7. Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Making sacrifices today is hard, but it will help ensure no one is missing at the dinner table next year. As we remember all we are grateful for in this year of grim milestones, please take a moment for the 882 Oregon families who have lost someone during this pandemic. https://t.co/HtH6bTNDqs — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 26, 2020

Oregon’s machine politician has at one point of the coronavirus shutdown pulled every political lever to keep the state locked down. She’s closed struggling stores, sicced the cops on Thanksgiving revelers, closed every house of worship, and called every Trump supporter racist and a white supremacist (no, it doesn’t matter if you’re a person of color, you’re a white supremacist). And at the same time she dictated there be no large gatherings for the law-abiding, she not only failed to even attempt to stop weeks-long widespread rioting by her antifa and Black Lives Matter allies in Portland, but filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to try to stop the president from doing it. She is the poster child of hypocrisy.

For her Thanksgiving messages, she urged people to “uninvite” loved ones and on Thanksgiving Day posted a list of elderly people who died with coronavirus.

8. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hugged Georgia mayor — and didn’t wear a mask. Now he won’t self-quarantine. https://t.co/p9OnNjNDER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2020

Behold Governor Andrew Cuomo. Though he’s not the biggest hypocrite in the bunch, he is the most rewarded hypocrite in the bunch. The New York governor is the author of a book about his noble and near-single-handed crusade to close schools and put grannies in coronavirus-infected nursing homes. Fortunately for him, Cuomo’s self-adulating COVID news conferences, featuring his unhinged rants and crazed bravado, have been noticed by the International Emmy awards people, who rewarded Governor Nipple Ring with one of the ersatz metal statues.

As the New York Post notes, Cuomo sure talks a lot about masks! masks! masks! but doesn’t actually wear them much, except in his Twitter avatar and photo ops.

9. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser defends attending Biden-Harris party in Delaware as ‘essential travel’ https://t.co/nq9giea0qf — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 10, 2020

Where to start. The woman who holds news conferences in a mask so you can barely understand what she’s saying has undertaken coronavirus diktats with the seriousness of an East German guard. She lets her pet protesters and rioters loot, terrorize, intimidate and burn things down. She recently broke her own rules and took a trip to Delaware for a Joe Biden rally. The woman who wants to put Bobby Beltway in quarantine for going to Grandma’s called her trip “essential.” But yours isn’t.

10. Tie Governor Ralph Northam, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

#BREAKING @GovernorVA Northam apologizes for not wearing a mask on Virginia Beach boardwalk. “I was not prepared.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XuZlQdPymn — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 26, 2020

Governor Sheets Blackface issued forth a directive to the masses to wear their masks and then “forgot to bring” his to the Virginia coast. He did selfies with constituents without a mask. Of all the people to forget a mask, it was the man who notoriously donned one in medical school photos and dressed in blackface.

And 30 minutes before he boarded a plane to see his family for Thanksgiving, Mayor Michael Hancock urged Denver residents not to travel because, you know, COVID and stuff.

Denver Mayor Said ‘Avoid Travel’ 30 Minutes Before He Boarded Plane To Visit Family https://t.co/Lleq43DE62 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 25, 2020

Hypocrisy is what’s for dinner this Thanksgiving. Eat up, there’s plenty to go around.

