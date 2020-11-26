https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/amistad-project-filed-election-litigation-michigan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project has filed a lawsuit asking Michigan’s Supreme Court to physically secure “all evidence of irregularities in the 2020 election and declare the election results invalid on the basis of unlawful conduct by state and local officials.”

The group is alleging that election fraud was so rampant and widespread across the state of Michigan as to deprive the people of the state their right to a free and fair election.

“The pattern of lawlessness was so pervasive and widespread that it deprived the people of Michigan of a free and fair election, throwing the integrity of the entire process into question,” said Phil Kline, Director of the Amistad Project.

The suit outlines several significant violations by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials at all tiers of the system. Specifically, the Amistad attorneys note that “Benson circumvented the explicit intent of the Michigan Legislature, which established an absentee ballot process designed to minimize the risk of fraud.”

Instead of heeding the process contoured by the Michigan Legislature, Benson sent “unsolicited absentee ballot applications to every household in the state without verifying whether the intended recipients were still residing at the same location, whether they were eligible to vote in 2020, or even whether they were still alive.”

The Amistad Project’s legal efforts will emphasize past cases in which courts have found that mail-in ballots and absentee ballots are especially susceptible to fraud. They will argue, in this case, that “vulnerability was exacerbated by the numerous irregularities during the vote counting process, particularly in Wayne County, detailed in numerous affidavits included with the Amistad Project’s litigation.”

