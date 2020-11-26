http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kTdSrv_61B8/

Antifa vandalized Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday night. Vandals spraypainted “Stop honoring Nazi colonizers” and other messages on the school, signs, and sidewalks.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo tweeted video from the scene where “Antifa defaced Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland in a direct action. Grant was the general who led the Union Army in the Civil War.”

“Stop honoring Nazi colonizers” Overnight, antifa defaced Ulysses S. Grant High School in Portland in a direct action. Grant was the general who led the Union Army in the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/c9RcNytjlY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Photojournalist and videographer Nick Lee tweeted multiple images and video from the school.

“GRⒶNT” (~7:22 AM, November 25, 2020, outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in NE Portland, OR)https://t.co/IWfZ9NKajR pic.twitter.com/SGSlx0JiV7 — e c o n o m y b r e a k f a s t (@econbrkfst) November 25, 2020

~7:01-18 AM, Nov 25, 2020, at Ulysses S. Grant High School in NE Portland:

– “LAND BACK” on a banner over the doors

– graffiti reading “LAND BACK,” “Gentrified Land,” “DECOLONIZE,” “STOP MURDERING BLACK PPL,” “STOP HONORING NAZI COLONIZERS,” “STOLEN LAND,” & more

– FOX 12 Oregon pic.twitter.com/O8KvPkAWiN — e c o n o m y b r e a k f a s t (@econbrkfst) November 25, 2020

Protesters marched to the school earlier this year to decry the school’s name and mascot — the Generals.

