(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – Asian parents in California are furious their children’s top-performing schools are being forced to scrap their merit-based admissions process in favor of a “diversity lotto” system.

From Asian Dawn, “Progressives Declare War on Asians, Meritocracy and STEM”: “Progressives all across America have declared war on Asians, meritocracy, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). Recently, the San Francisco Unified School District voted to replace their merit admissions process at Lowell High School, one of the best high schools in America and also happens to be 61% Asian, with a lottery-based system.

“When Asian-American parents opposed the school district’s plans to enact its new ‘lottery’ system in late October, the school district blasted the parents by stating they were ‘racist’ and responsible for the ‘toxic culture’ at the school. Parents were accused of furthering the ‘Asian supremacy’ agenda by making their children work so hard; their children’s achievements were demoralizing African-American and Latino students.”

