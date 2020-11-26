https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/australian-state-jail-christians-10-years-attempting-convert-people/

(CALDRON POOL) – Legislation introduced in the Victorian Government today could see Christians hit with heavy fines and lengthy jail times for attempting to convert LGBTQ people to Christianity or teaching certain portions of the Bible.

The Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill 2020 will empower the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission to investigate reports of “conversion therapy” practices which may include activities as simple as prayer.

In a report released with the legislation, the government quoted an anonymous “survivor” who said he had suffered mentally, physically, and spiritually after attending a prayer session with a small group of Christians associated with a church in New South Wales.

