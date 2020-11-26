https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/bags-soybeans-worth-100000-mysteriously-sabotaged-across-argentina/

(ZEROHEDGE) – More than 150 unexplained instances of vandals destroying bags of soybeans worth nearly $100,000 each have been documented in Argentina this year. Over the last few months, the attacks have accelerated, despite their origins remaining somewhat of a mystery.

Many in the country attribute the acts of sabotage to growing tension between the leftist government in power and rich farmers in the countryside, according to Bloomberg. There are theories that the attacks are being carried out by “by pro-government zealots to scare the farmers into exporting their soybeans” which would, in turn, generate cash for the country.

Other theories chalk the attacks up to “personal vendettas and trade-union conflicts,” but farmers seem convinced the motivation is political. The country’s new Vice President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, had formerly depicted the country’s farmers as a “greedy clique of businessmen” – a sentiment that farmers believe is emboldening the attacks.

Read the full story ›

The post Bags of soybeans worth $100,000 each are being mysteriously sabotaged across Argentina appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

