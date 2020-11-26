https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/26/barack-obama-forgets-that-he-put-immigrants-in-cages-attacks-trump-over-policy-n1175083

Barack Obama appeared on “The Breakfast Club” podcast on Wednesday, during which he made the most bizarre attack on Hispanic voters.

“There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion,” he said.

Obama on @breakfastclubam: “… There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.” pic.twitter.com/8OpocwYrLV — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

Of course, the first thing I should point out is that Obama is once again repeating the lie that Trump made racist comments about Mexicans. Joe Biden and others typically claim that Trump called all Mexicans “rapists” and “criminals,” which he did not and it’s easy to prove that he did not.

But what really got me was when he said Trump “puts undocumented workers in cages.”

Umm, really? Did Obama actually go there? Remember when Joe Biden attacked Trump for putting immigrant children in cages during the campaign? During the second debate, President Trump responded to this attack by repeatedly asking Biden: “Who built the cages?”

Of course, Biden didn’t answer the question, for the same reason Obama would have been best not to even bring up the cages, because Barack Obama and Joe Biden built the cages.

Back in June 2019, Barack Obama’s former ICE chief, Thomas Homan, acknowledged at a conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies that the “cages” blamed on Trump were the product of the Obama administration. “I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” Homan said.

Here’s a photo of Obama-Biden DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson touring one such facility back in 2014. As you can see, he’s walking past these cages. You can even see kids sleeping on the floor.

“Who built the cages, Joe?” —@realDonaldTrump Here’s Jeh Johnson, DHS Secretary under Obama-Biden, touring an immigrant detention center, with kids in cages in the background, in 2014. pic.twitter.com/OvfHk1ILXy — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 23, 2020

Last year, the left-wing fact-checking site Snopes admitted that the Obama administration built these cages. “Images of children behind chain-link fencing were widely seen at a site in McAllen, Texas, that had been converted from a warehouse to an immigrant detention facility in 2014,” they wrote. “Social media users who defended Trump’s immigration policies also shared a 2014 image of Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson touring a facility in Nogales, Arizona, in 2014, in which the fencing could be seen surrounding migrants there, too.”

And the conditions Obama and Biden kept the kids in were terrible.

In July 2015, a district court judge found the Obama-Biden administration to be in violation of the Flores Agreement, which requires the government to provide safe and sanitary conditions for immigrant minors, including food, drinking water, medical care, and other accommodations.

The Obama-Biden administration not only fought the ruling but continued to “detain children in deplorable and unsanitary conditions in CBP facilities in violation of the settlement and the court’s orders.”

But, according to Barack Obama, Hispanic voters were wrong to vote for Trump? Obama and Biden built the cages that immigrant workers and immigrant children were put in. This is a fact.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

