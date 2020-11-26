https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/belgian-police-will-knock-doors-christmas-enforce-covid-rules/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Belgians have been told that they can expect a knock on the door from police at Christmas if they are not properly following COVID-19 rules. Yes, really.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden warned citizens that their Christmas parties will be interrupted by authorities if they make too much noise.

“If necessary, if there is a lot of noise, for example, the police will knock on doors,” she said.

