https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/belgian-police-will-knock-doors-christmas-enforce-covid-rules/
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Belgians have been told that they can expect a knock on the door from police at Christmas if they are not properly following COVID-19 rules. Yes, really.
Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden warned citizens that their Christmas parties will be interrupted by authorities if they make too much noise.
“If necessary, if there is a lot of noise, for example, the police will knock on doors,” she said.
The post Belgian police will knock on doors at Christmas to enforce COVID rules appeared first on WND.