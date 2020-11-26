https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/biden-trump-diverge-thanksgiving-messages-plans/

(BLOOMBERG) – The incoming and outgoing U.S. presidents offered starkly different messages on the eve of Thanksgiving – with Joe Biden focusing a speech on the need to quell the coronavirus, while Donald Trump pardoned a longtime ally and called for overturning the election. Their plans for the day also diverged.

The president continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 vote, even as states certify their results and his legal challenges fail to gain ground. Biden has begun the transition, is naming his cabinet and has assumed the mantle of president-elect even though Trump digs in and refuses to concede.

Trump on Wednesday scrapped a visit to a Republican hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but called in by phone to demand that the results of the presidential election in that state, which was called for Biden, be overturned.

Read the full story ›

The post Biden, Trump diverge on Thanksgiving messages and plans appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

