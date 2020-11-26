https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-unsupervised-election-workers-messed-voting-machines-false-claim-water-pipe-break-georgia-sent-people-home-caught-video/

We reported last night that Attorney Sidney Powell Filed a 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in the 2020 Georgia Election

General Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye posted the following:

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned! @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood — Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020

More from Sidney–

UPDATE — HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.

On page 3 of the filing the purpose of the fraud is stated – to make certain Joe Biden won the 2020 election:



Then on page 8 of the filing we noted this bombshell –



This is consistent with our prior reporting on the false water main break in Atlanta:

But in addition to our reporting, Powell states that there is a video of unsupervised election workers unchallenged working on the computers!

BOOM – these actions appear criminal as well as being sufficient to meet the burden of proof standard for fraud.

