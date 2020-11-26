https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-kraken-released-attorney-sidney-powell-files-104-page-bombshell-complain-massive-fraud-georgia-election/

Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAIN of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election

Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye posted this moments ago:

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned! @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood — Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020

This is developing story — we will post more as it is released…

More from Sidney–

UPDATE — HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.

Here’s one of the BOMBSHELLS in the report:

They are calling for 96,000 votes to be tossed!

page 10

Additionally, incontrovertible evidence Board of Elections records demonstrates that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded. (See Attached hereto, Exh. 9, R. Ramsland Aff.)

