UPDATE — Sidney also released her filing in Michigan along with Lin Wood…

Read the 104 page Georgia filing here…

Interesting that CJ Pearson is one of the plaintiffs…

Reading through the suit now. I am honored to serve as a plaintiff in this lawsuit – represented by @SidneyPowell1 – in my capacity as a Republican nominee to the Electoral College – as we seek to restore integrity to our elections and Stop The Steal. The Kraken is here. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 26, 2020

They are calling for 96,000 votes to be thrown out on page 10.

Additionally, incontrovertible evidence Board of Elections records demonstrates that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded. (See Attached hereto, Exh. 9, R. Ramsland Aff.)

This story is developing.