Posted by Kane on November 26, 2020 12:47 am

UPDATE — Sidney also released her filing in Michigan along with Lin Wood…

Read the 104 page Georgia filing here…

Interesting that CJ Pearson is one of the plaintiffs…

They are calling for 96,000 votes to be thrown out on page 10.

Additionally, incontrovertible evidence Board of Elections records demonstrates that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded. (See Attached hereto, Exh. 9, R. Ramsland Aff.)

This story is developing.

