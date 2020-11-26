https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/californias-route-666-highway-progressive/

California, where America’s old western frontier ended with smiling surfers at the Pacific’s shore, once largely defined our future. This was the land where people rushed for gold, Hollywood dreams and ideals, and the leadership of President Ronald Reagan.

The California future is not what it used to be. The state that Spaniards named for fabled Queen Califia and her magic island of talking animals is now home to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, America’s president-in-waiting Kamala Harris and the feudal collectivism that people fled by coming to America.

The Golden State’s post-World War II prosperity and sunny optimism used to inspire America’s bright future. The nightmare that is today’s California shows us what America is becoming.

California is now a one-party state run by dystopian Democrats who have secured seemingly impregnable power by attracting one-third of America’s welfare recipients, a quarter of America’s illegal aliens and poor, violent leftist mobs and tent cities of drug-addled, unsanitary homeless. Its anti-capitalist politicians’ heavy taxes and regulations have created a “reverse gold rush” of businesspeople fleeing to other states.

This power monopoly absolutely corrupts leftist politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has crushed small business over China’s COVID-19 while violating his rules imposed on the serfs.

The first vaccines for COVID-19 arrive in December, so Gov. Newsom announced who gets the first potentially lifesaving shots.

Newsom will privilege “incarcerated people,” mostly felons, who will receive available vaccine while law-abiding citizens die without it.

Nationwide, felons – both imprisoned and who have “paid their debt to society” – are seeing their “right to vote” restored, but not their constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Felons vote up to 88% Democrat because both believe in coercively “redistributing” your income to themselves.

If Joe Biden becomes president, he reportedly plans to confiscate “military style” guns and heavily tax (and thereby register for future confiscation) all legal firearms.

Gov. Newsom said he shall also direct the first available vaccine to “racial minorities,” with race discrimination proposed nationwide by other leftists. But in California weeks ago, 56.1% of voters strongly rejected Proposition 16, a Democratic measure to repeal the state constitution’s prohibition on state and local governments discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to people on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Voters rejected giving government the power to prefer certain races over others, but only days later Newsom said he would engage in such racist discrimination.

To call one racial group a “minority,” some other group needs to be the “majority.” But the Public Policy Institute of California says that “No race or ethnic group constitutes a majority of California’s population.” According to the 2019 U.S. Census, California’s population is 39.4% Hispanic or Latino, 36.5% “White alone – not Hispanic or Latino,” 15.5% Asian, 6.5% black, 1.6% Native American or Alaskan native, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and 4% claim two or more races.

All Californians are members of a racial minority, with Hispanics and Latinos the closest to being the majority. So which minority will be the target of Democrat Gov. Newsom’s potentially lethal vaccine discrimination based on skin color?

The leftist Democratic governors of Washington, Oregon and California all seem eager to kill capitalism and Thanksgiving, with Christmas soon to come. At least two have encouraged people to snitch on neighbors who violate COVID-19 executive orders. Gov. Newsom has put 90% of Californians under a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew and vows to punish those violating his limit of – at last hearing – six people who may share Thanksgiving dinner.

(A widespread joke is that under California’s new authoritarianism, families can still have 30 people at a funeral, so if police kick down your door on Thanksgiving you can declare that your 29 guests are mourning your beloved pet turkey Tom and disposing of his body.)

If Democrats can, they will nationally enact California’s election law, which includes ballot harvesting and very few safeguards to prevent vote fraud. If this is done, America will soon turn into California – but not by getting its kicks on Route 66. Demoncratic California’s nightmare is reached via Route 666, the godless progressive highway to hell.

In the X-men saga “Days of Future Past,” Wolverine travels 50 years into the past to change history. He prevents our government’s Sentinel program whose monstrous robots would enslave both humankind and mutant-kind. If only California’s Great Reset globalist progressivism could have been stopped before its election-rigging leftist Democratic Party, left-slanted Silicon Valley and Communist China-ruled Hollywood enslaved America.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “The Secret War,” shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.

