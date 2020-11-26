https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/China-Coronavirus-FrozenFood-StateMedia/2020/11/26/id/998941

Chinese state media has claimed that “all available evidence suggests” that the coronavirus came to the country in imported frozen food, and did not originate in Wuhan as most worldwide health experts have concluded.

People’s Daily, China, a state media outlet, tweeted on Wednesday: “All available evidence suggests that #COVID19 did not start in central China’s Wuhan, but may come into China through imported frozen food products and their packaging.”

Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a virtual academic conference last week: “Wuhan was where the coronavirus was first detected but it was not where it originated,” according to the article, which can be viewed on the outlet’s Facebook page.

It adds that “Wu Zunyou, the CDC’s present chief epidemiologist, also gave a similar judgment recently, saying the pathogen could have come into China through imported frozen seafood or meat products and their packaging.”

“When and where did the virus start circulating? Tracing the virus cannot answer all questions, but it is very likely that the virus had co-existed in multiple places before being spotted in Wuhan,” Zeng added in a Global Times article.

