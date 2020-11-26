https://thescoop.us/blm-raising-500k-to-back-democrat-candidates-in-closely-watched-georgia-senate-race/

Black Lives Matter PAC is reportedly raising $500,000 to back Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in the Georgia Senate runoff in January that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

While Democrats are set to maintain control of the House of Representatives, and major media organizations also called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race — Republicans are left to defend their control of the Senate to ensure that Washington doesn’t tip towards just one party for two years.

“We know how important this election is going to be in determining what decisions will be made in the Senate for the next few years — decisions that will impact us directly, like access to quality and affordable health care, reforming the criminal justice system, all the way to major electoral reform like passing the BREATHE Act,” the BLM PAC said in an email to voters according to Fox News.

Republicans currently hold 50 seats in the upper house of Congress, compared to the 48 seats held by Democrats. Republicans need at least one of those seats to keep the Senate majority, but a Democratic sweep of the two Senate seats up for grabs would mean that Senator Kamala Harris, who was earlier proclaimed by the media as vice president-elect, would be the tie-breaking vote in favor of Democrats.

The Georgia runoffs are expected to be “one of the most expensive” in Senate history with already more than US$46 million collectively spent by both parties since the election on November 3, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

Some $214 million worth of advertisements are also expected to roll out in the coming weeks, ahead of the January 5 scheduled runoff.

Georgia requires a candidate to receive at least 50% of the vote to win, and in the last election, no candidate in the two separate races — between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, as well as Sen. David Perdue and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff — received more than half the vote.

Dems plan to move to Georgia ahead of runoffs

In a bid to help Democrats win the Georgia Senate race, former Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, earlier announced that he will move to Georgia and enjoined his supporters to do the same.

Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

“Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!!,” Yang, who is one of the dozens to run in the Democratic primaries said.

He earlier argued that Democrats needed to also win the Senate — aside from the presidency and the House — to have a “unified government.”

The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate. There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2020

“The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate. There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government,” Yang said.

Meanwhile, the group looking to raise half a million to back Democrats in Georgia is pushing the passage of the “BREATHE Act” during the first 100 days of Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who has earlier been proclaimed by the media as the winner of the election. The proposal, among others, calls for “shutting down and defunding multiple federal agencies.” It also wants to permanently close prisons and immigration detention centers.

Abrams to coach Hollywood on Georgia

Separately, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will reportedly coach Hollywood elites on how they can help win Georgia.

“Starting on Friday, Abrams will brief Hollywood agents, managers, publicists, and entertainment executives on how they can help elect Georgia U.S. Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff elections in Georgia,” the Hollywood Reporter said.

Abrams’ organization — Fair Fight — is said to be enlisting Hollywood celebrities into its cause including Selena Gomez, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, and Steph Curry to help in spreading liberal messaging as well as in dropping millions of dollars to assist various organizations in their efforts ahead of the runoffs.

“I believe very much in the power of celebrity to cut through the noise of politics,” Abrams had said.

