(DISRN) – After urging the residents of his city to “avoid travel” and “stay home as much as you can,” it became public that Denver’s Democrat Mayor Michael Hancock was himself traveling out of state to visit family for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday morning, Hancock tweeted guidelines to residents from his official account: “Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick. Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can. Order your holiday meal from a local eatery. Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday.”

But later Wednesday evening, Hancock issued a public apology on Twitter after it was revealed that he had flown to Mississippi to visit his wife and daughter for the holiday.

