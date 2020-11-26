https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/detroit-lions-houston-texans-quarterbacks-kneel-anthem-show-disgust-america-thanksgiving-day/

Thanksgiving Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the blessings of the past year.

But not everyone is grateful to be from the United States of America.

Professional athletes in the US are now cheerleaders in anti-American hate.

They kneel down for the US Anthem out of pure hatred for the country of their birth.

The Detroit Lions traditionally play a game every Thanksgiving Day. This is an American tradition.

TRENDING: BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too

This Thanksgiving both quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans kneeled for the US anthem.

They hate their country — even on Thanksgiving.

President Trump weighed in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

