(DAILY WIRE) – Democrat Joe Biden gave a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday where he, an allegedly devout Catholic, appeared to not know how to pronounce one of the most famous books in the Bible.

Biden said, “And if we do, and I’m sure we can, we can proclaim the palmist (ph), with the palmist (ph) who wrote these following words, ‘The Lord is my strength and my shield…'”

Biden was quoting Psalms 28:7. In his prepared remarks, it shows that Biden was, in fact, quoting from the book of Psalms when he referenced the “Psalmist.” The “p” in Psalms is silent.

