https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/disneys-thanksgiving-present-another-4000-layoffs/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Some four thousands workers woke up this morning thankful for unemployment benefit claims after they received notice they will no longer work at Wall Disney, which quietly continued its massive layoff spree the night before Thanksgiving.

Walt Disney said late on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase of 4,000 from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to reopen.

Read the full story ›

The post Disney's Thanksgiving present: Another 4,000 layoffs appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

