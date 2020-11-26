https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-voting-systems-again-disputes-election-fraud-allegations_3594888.html

Dominion Voting Systems, the voting equipment maker, issued another statement on Wednesday, asserting that there were “unfounded allegations being made against the company and its voting systems” in recent days. “Dominion does not operate in Allegheny County or Philadelphia County,” the company said, adding: “Dominion voting systems are designed and certified by the U.S. government to be closed and do not rely on network connectivity. Dominion’s tabulators also do not have exposed USB or other memory ports.” Dominion again said that its employees do not tabulate votes, saying that only state and county election officials do. “Dominion does not work in non-certified areas such as voter-registration systems, poll-books, or signature verification software, and we do not provide vote-by-mail printing,” the Toronto-based company added. It came after lawyer Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan, alleging that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” were enabled by …

