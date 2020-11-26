https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/527679-ex-trump-lawyer-sidney-powell-files-typo-filled-lawsuits-in-michigan

Sidney Powell, the lawyer recently distanced from the Trump campaign, on Wednesday filed typo-filed lawsuits in both Michigan and Georgia alleging election fraud.

The suits allege problems linked to voting machines, mail-in ballots and former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, according to Bloomberg. Powell repeatedly alleged these issues, without providing evidence, while she was a member of the Trump campaign’s legal team.

The suits also include claims about forged ballots and observers being unable to watch vote tabulation, Bloomberg notes.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpUSAID administrator tests positive for COVID-19 Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from replacing Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit MORE and his allies have repeatedly alleged that the election was riddled with widespread voter fraud without providing any evidence.

Both of the cases filed by Powell were riddled with typographical issues.

The case in Michigan had a number of formatting problems that removed spacing between words, Bloomberg reports. In the Georgia suit, the word district was misspelled twice on the first page of the document. There was an extra c for “DISTRICCT,” and then it was spelled “DISTRCOICT.”

The Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell on Sunday after she made a series of increasingly convoluted and baseless allegations about voter fraud.

She appeared alongside Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump calls into Pennsylvania meeting to renew election claims Watch live: Pennsylvania GOP holds hearing on voter fraud with Giuliani, Trump campaign A way out of Trump’s continuing crisis: a President Pence MORE and other members of the campaign’s legal team over the past month, including the widely criticized press conference last week detailing the campaign’s unsuccessful efforts to halt or overturn the certification results in several battleground states that were called by media outlets for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris says she has ‘not yet’ spoken to Pence Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Obama: Republican Party members believe ‘white males are victims’ MORE.

During the conference, Powell alleged that Dominion Voting Systems, which supplies voting machines across the United States, used technology developed by Chávez, who died in 2013. She claimed votes were being manipulated overseas to favor Biden.

Powell has never provided evidence of her claim, and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonThe Memo: Trump election loss roils right More conservatives break with Trump over election claims Ex-AG Holder urges GOP to speak against Trump efforts to ‘subvert’ election results MORE said last week that when his show pressed her for proof, she “got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

