Journalists are strangely lacking curiosity about some mysterious ways Democrat Joe Biden pulled off some “electoral jujitsu” in this presidential election, according to The Federalist’s J.B. Shurk.

“Surely the journalist class should be intrigued by the historic implausibility of Joe Biden’s victory,” according to Shurk’s outline of five improbabilities, breaking down this “unique political voodoo.”

“That they are not is curious, to say the least.”

Biden “pulled so many rabbits out of his hat” to potentially become the oldest elected president in American history, should Trump fail in his legal challenges to the election tallies of several key state. Most notable are these:

1. 80M Votes

Trump gained 10 million more votes in 2020 than he saw in his 2016 election victory, but that pales in comparison to Biden’s record gains in defeating the first “incumbent president in nearly a century and a half” who has gained votes in a reelection campaign.

“Candidate Joe Biden was so effective at animating voters in 2020 that he received a record number of votes, more than 15 million more than Barack Obama received in his reelection of 2012,” Shurk wrote.

“Proving how sharp his political instincts are, the former VP managed to gather a record number of votes while consistently trailing President Trump in measures of voter enthusiasm. Biden was so savvy that he motivated voters unenthusiastic about his campaign to vote for him in record numbers.”

2. Overcoming Bellwether County Losses

“Amazingly, he managed to secure victory while also losing in almost every bellwether county across the country,” Shurk wrote. “No presidential candidate has been capable of such electoral jujitsu until now.”

Biden might be the first U.S. president in 60 years to lose the bellwether states of Ohio and Florida. Remarkably, Shurk noted, “despite national polling giving Biden a lead in both states, he lost Ohio by eight points and Florida by more than three.”

“Even more unbelievably, Biden is on his way to winning the White House after having lost almost every historic bellwether county across the country,” Shurk wrote. “The Wall Street Journal and The Epoch Times independently analyzed the results of 19 counties around the United States that have nearly perfect presidential voting records over the last 40 years. President Trump won every single bellwether county, except Clallam County in Washington.

“Whereas the former VP picked up Clallam by about three points, President Trump’s margin of victory in the other 18 counties averaged over 16 points. In a larger list of 58 bellwether counties that have correctly picked the president since 2000, Trump won 51 of them by an average of 15 points, while the other seven went to Biden by around four points. Bellwether counties overwhelmingly chose President Trump, but Biden found a path to victory anyway.”

3. Biden Topped Hillary Clinton in Just a Few Cities

Polling guru Richard Baris of Big Data Poll marveled at how “Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.”

Coincidentally, those are major cities in key battleground states the Trump campaign has questioned and sought to contest with legal challenges of voter fraud: Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The electoral college votes in those states are ultimately deciding this election.

Even The Washington Post featured an election analyst Robert Barnes who marveled: “Big cities in swing states run by Democrats . . . the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters,” Shurk wrote.

4. Republicans Gained Around the Country, but Biden Soared

It was a “Biden miracle,” Shurk noted, that Trump might lose reelection despite his GOP gaining House seats.

There were 27 House tossups, pollster noted, but Republican not only won them, they appear to have swept them all, a shocked Shurk projected.

“Democrats failed to flip a single state house chamber, while Republicans flipped both the House and Senate in New Hampshire and expanded their dominance of state legislatures across the country,” he added.

“Amazingly, Biden beat the guy who lifted all other Republicans to victory. Now that’s historic!”

5. Trump’s Primary Performance Was Legendary

Trump was just one of five incumbents since 1912 to win over 90% of the primary vote, and he set a record for an incumbent with 18 million votes. That is more than double the next most primary votes for an incumbent in history.

“No incumbent who has received 75% of the total primary vote has lost reelection,” according to Shurk, but Trump won 94% of the primary vote for the fourth-best all-time.

“For Biden to prevail in the general election, despite Trump’s historic support in the primaries, turns a century’s worth of prior election data on its head,” Shurk concluded.

“Joe Biden achieved the impossible. It’s interesting that many more journalists aren’t pointing that out.”

