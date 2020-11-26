http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nTiWcifgKrw/

Former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun has indicated that she wants to be Secretary of the Interior in a Joe Biden administration, despite having little experience in environmental affairs or land management.

Moseley Braun, who became the country’s first black female Senator in 1992, later served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and attempted a run for president of her own.

In 1996, shortly before Chicago was to host the Democratic National Convention, she turned up in Nigeria, visiting the family of then-dictator Sani Abacha, who was reviled by the world as a tyrant. She was forced to play a minor role at the convention following the controversy.

The Washington Post noted that Moseley Braun is actively campaigning for the role at Interior, though there are other candidates:

Former senator Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), an early supporter of Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, said she would like to serve as his interior secretary. “It’s just a natural fit for me,” said Moseley Braun, who became the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate when she was elected to a single term in 1992. … There are two leading contenders for the post of interior secretary, both New Mexico Democrats: Rep. Deb Haaland, who would be the first Native American to hold the job, and retiring Sen. Tom Udall, whose father served as secretary from 1961 to 1969. Michael L. Connor, who served as deputy interior secretary during Barack Obama’s second term and is a member of the Taos Pueblo tribe, is also under consideration, along with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

Moseley Braun was elected partly with the help of ACORN, which was then assisted by a lawyer named Barack Obama.

