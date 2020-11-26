https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fleitz-shaffer-newsmaxtv-iran/2020/11/26/id/998927

President Donald Trump is committed to keeping the United States out of any new wars, and it’s not likely he’ll order a strike against Iran, Fred Fleitz, the former national security chief of staff for the Trump administration, told Newsmax TV after reports that Israel’s military is preparing itself for that to happen before the administrations change.

“I heard two separate reports that the president was considering that,” Fleitz told Newsmax TV’s ”John Bachman Now.” “But I think at the end of the day, he is so committed to keeping the U.S. out of new wars, I don’t think he’ll do that.”

Instead, Fleitz said he thinks it’s something Trump may have discussed in a meeting after he heard reports about Iran’s nuclear program increasing, but his aides probably advised him against taking action.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, the president of the London Center for Policy Research, was also on the program, agreed that it’s not part of Trump’s philosophy to engage in any conflict “that we’re not out to win.”

“He’s pursued a very clear and effective negotiated process of trying to establish the agreements with our Arab allies,” said Shaffer. “The idea is to have our Arab allies work in their own interest to defend their equities.”

The guests also discussed the case and pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, with Fleitz saying the retired officer should never have faced criminal charges.

“Flynn was entrapped,” said Fleitz. “This should never have gone this far. It should have been thrown out by the judges … this was retaliation against the Trump administration.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

